Saturday, September 24, 2022
US to step up criticism of Russia for conflict with Ukraine

The United States stepped up criticism of Russia for its conflict with Ukraine on Thursday, September 22, during the UN’s Security Council meeting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia chose not to ease tensions, but to escalate. He also said that the international order is being shredded before our eyes.

Mr. Blinken also said that every Council member should send a clear message that Russia’s nuclear threat must stop immediately.

Earlier, in an opening address, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, the latest developments in Ukraine are dangerous and disturbing and debate around possible nuclear conflict was totally unacceptable.

On other hand, addressing the Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine has become a totalitarian state. Mr. Lavrov also blamed the Western military support for Ukraine for prolonging the conflict.

