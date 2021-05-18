US to share 80 million doses of Corona vaccine with world

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Joe Biden has announced that the United States will share 80 million vaccine doses globally over the next six weeks, five times more than any other country has shared to date which represents 13 percent of vaccines produced in the country by June end.

The 80 million doses will include 20 million doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as AstraZeneca. The US has already announced it will share 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries by July 4. The President has said that the US will distribute all of its AstraZeneca vaccine produced in the country once authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Biden also touted that this latest announcement will make the US a leader in sharing vaccine supplies, outpacing both China and Russia. Biden during his state of the union address pledged that the US will become an “arsenal” of global vaccine supply.

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki noted the 80 million doses will be the most donated by any country, five times over.