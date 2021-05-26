Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
US to help rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to consolidate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant groups

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States will help rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to consolidate the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant groups. After meeting Israel’s Prime Minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, it was necessary to tackle the grave humanitarian situation to prevent a return to violence. Secretary Blinken, however, added that the US would ensure the militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, did not benefit.He also reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them in Gaza, in 11 days of fierce fighting that ended on Friday with an Egyptian-brokered truce. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a three-day trip to the Middle East in Jerusalem by meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israel’s Prime Minister thanked Blinken for firmly supporting Israel’s right of self-defence during the escalation.

The Israeli Prime Minister warned that they will give meaning to their commitment to their self-defence, if Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, their response will be very powerful. He also said they had discussed replenishing the Iron Dome missile defence system that protects Israel from Palestinian rocket fire and ways to prevent Hamas rearming.

Mr Blinken said that to prevent a return to violence they have to use the space created to address a larger set of underlying issues and challenges. It begins with tackling the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild. He said, the US would rally international support around that effort while also making its own significant contributions, which includes some that would be announced later today. He also promised to ensure Hamas would not benefit from the assistance. Hamas is designated as a terrorist group by the US, EU, UK and Israel.

Israeli authorities said earlier that they were allowing fuel, medicine and food for Gaza’s private sector to enter the territory for the first time since the fighting ended.

