US to expand its military presence in Australia to counter rising threat of China in Indo-Pacific

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States has decided to expand its military presence in Australia to counter the rising threat of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that a decision has been taken to upgrade airfields located in Northern Australia, so that a higher number of US aircrafts can land there. He said, airbases in Australia will be upgraded in such a manner that they will be capable of stationing B-52 long-range, heavy bomber aircraft, which is US’ most advanced bomber aircraft. These bombers are built to carry out long range, heavy payload, strategic nuclear strikes.

The announcement comes after a meeting between Australia’s Deputy Prime minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC.

Mr Austin also announced that the US will be increasing rotation of its air, land and sea forces in the region. He said, the US has decided to preposition munitions and fuel in Australia, to enhance the capability of US forces deputed there. Mr Austin also said that the US will help Australia acquire nuclear submarines as quickly as possible.

