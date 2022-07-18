US: Three people killed in Indiana mall shooting, gunman shot dead by armed civilian

WEB DESK

In United States, three people were shot dead and two injured last evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court. However, an armed civilian shot and killed him.

According to the local media reports, the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000.