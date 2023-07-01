इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 04:38:28      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

US Supreme Court strikes down President Joe Biden’s 400 billion student loan forgiveness proposal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down US President Joe Biden’s 400 billion USD student loan forgiveness proposal. In a 6-3 ruling, the court said Biden’s plan to wipe out debts for 26 million Americans was unconstitutional and an overreach of his executive power. Earlier, US Supreme Court also forbade race-based college admissions on Thursday. The US Supreme Court directed two major American universities, including Harvard, to do away with their race-conscious student admissions programmes which are intended to foster diversity on campus.

The ruling is another massive political setback for the US President and the Democratic Party, which was going into the 2024 election on the strength of a populist programme that allowed millions of students to pause loan payments during the pandemic, and later to forgive 10,000 USD in debt for individuals earning less than 125,000 USD  per year. The loan waiver doubled to 20,000 USD for low-income families receiving Pell Grants, a financial aid package for the relatively poor.

The administration had already approved 16 million applications of the nearly 26 million borrowers who have applied for loan forgiveness. In all, some 20 million would have emerged with a clean slate in a country where the high and rising cost of education has resulted in a 1.6 trillion USD debt owed by 45 million people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس پولیس کے نسل پرستانہ طرزعمل پر توجہ دے:  اقوام متحدہ

'او ایچ سی ایچ آر' کی ترجمان روینہ شمداسانی فرانس میں الجزا ...

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the Franc ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart