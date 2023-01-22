US strike kills 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia

In Somalia, at least 30 al-Shabaab fighters were killed in US air strikes. In a statement, the US Africa Command said the United States forces carried out the strike on Friday in support of Somalia National Army forces who were engaged in heavy fighting following an intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabaab fighters.

The strike occurred about 260 kilometres northeast of the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, near Galcad. The US is providing ongoing support to the Somali government since May 2022 to counter the terrorist group.