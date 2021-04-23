US State Dept advises against travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases

Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days

Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices



Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States

India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours

Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark