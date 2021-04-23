US State Dept advises against travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases

AMN/ WEB DESK
The US State Department has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Maldives due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. In a travel advisory yesterday, the authorities also urged Americans to reconsider travel to China and Nepal.
Earlier, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level-4 Travel Health Notice for travelling to India due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.