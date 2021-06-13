US, South Korea reaffirm commitment for denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong have reaffirmed a commitment between their countries and Japan to work closely towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The statement, issued after the two met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, referred, without naming North Korea, to efforts that have made little or no progress toward getting Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear arsenal.

It added that Blinken and Chung also stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to address other regional issues including the return to the path to democracy for the people of Burma, referring to the military coup in Myanmar earlier this year