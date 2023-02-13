US shot down another unidentified object over its territory

WEB DESK

The US shot down another unidentified object yesterday over its territory in the fourth military operation of its kind this month. US President Joe Biden ordered it to be downed near Lake Huron, close to the Canadian border, yesterday afternoon. The Pentagon said the object could have interfered with commercial air traffic as it was traveling at 20,000 feet. It was downed by an F-16 fighter jet. The object was first detected above sensitive sites in Montana. It was described by defence officials as unmanned, octagonal in shape and not a military threat.