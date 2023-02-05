इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2023 08:56:00      انڈین آواز
US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off South Carolina coast

Published On:

WEB DESK

China strongly protested over the US shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday said, “China strongly disapproves and protests against the US attack on a civilian unmanned airship by force” and warned of repercussions.
After President Biden’s orders, the US shot down the suspected Chinese “spy” balloon Saturday off the coast of the state of South Carolina when it was over the shallow waters in the Atlantic Ocean. An operation is underway to recover debris. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the Chinese side has clearly asked the US side to properly handle the matter in a calm, professional and restrained manner.

Under the circumstances, the U.S. side’s insistence on using force is an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice, the Ministry said, adding that China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the companies concerned while reserving the right to make further necessary responses.

The presence of the balloon in the U.S. airspace this week made global headlines and became the latest flash point in the already strained U.S.-Chinese relations for years which led to the abrupt cancellation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s much-awaited visit to Beijing aimed at enhancing the communication and understanding.

