US Senate acquits former President Donald Trump for second impeachment trial

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US Senate has acquitted former President Donald Trump for a second time blocking the Democrat’s attempt to punish him for the storming of the Capitol by his supporters. After a week of the impeachment trial, only 57 Senators, including seven Republicans voted to convict him last night.

The 57-43 tally fell 10 votes short of the two-third majority needed to convict him and to allow the Senate to move to disqualify him from holding future office.

Mr Trump welcomed his second impeachment acquittal and said his movement has only just begun. He slammed the trial as yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of America.

The Republican leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer said that it was a vote of infamy in the history of the United States.

Mr Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in January on the charge that he incited an insurrection when his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6.

The House accused him of inciting the riot in which his supporters entered the Senate chamber and offices of officials.

