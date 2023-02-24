US Secy of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan & India from Feb 28 to March 3

WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and India from the 28th of February to 3rd of March. He will travel to New Delhi on the 1st of March to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. During his visit to India, Blinken will hold a meeting with officials of the Union government and the civil society to reaffirm the strong partnership between the two nations.

Before travelling to India, Blinken will visit Kazakhstan’s Astana on the 28th of February, where he will meet with senior Kazakh officials to deepen bilateral cooperation between the US and Kazakhstan. He will also participate in a C51 summit. The C51 is a diplomatic summit that has been held every year since 2015 between the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with the United States Secretary of State. The C51 Ministerial will focus on bolstering economic, energy and environmental, and security cooperation.