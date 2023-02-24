इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2023 11:54:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

US Secy of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan & India from Feb 28 to March 3

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and India from the 28th of February to 3rd of March. He will travel to New Delhi on the 1st of March to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. During his visit to India, Blinken will hold a meeting with officials of the Union government and the civil society to reaffirm the strong partnership between the two nations.

Before travelling to India, Blinken will visit Kazakhstan’s Astana on the 28th of February, where he will meet with senior Kazakh officials to deepen bilateral cooperation between the US and Kazakhstan. He will also participate in a C51 summit. The C51 is a diplomatic summit that has been held every year since 2015 between the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with the United States Secretary of State. The C51 Ministerial will focus on bolstering economic, energy and environmental, and security cooperation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کا زلزلہ: دہلی اور لاہور کیلئے سبق

افتخار گیلانی فروری کو ترکیہ کے جنوب مشرقی صوبوں اور شام م ...

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart