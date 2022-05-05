FreeCurrencyRates.com

05 May 2022

US Secy of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19

AMN

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive on Wednesday for Covid-19 and will shift to a virtual work schedule, the State Department said.

The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms, the department said in a statement.

Blinken has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days and Biden is not considered a close contact, it said.

Spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken would no longer deliver a long-awaited speech on China policy scheduled for Thursday.

Blinken was among guests who packed into a Washington hotel on Saturday evening for the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

