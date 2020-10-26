US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper arrive in Delhi on 2-day visit

key defence agreements likely

AGENCIES / New Delhi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper arrived here today for the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, which is expected to focus on further boosting bilateral defence and security ties, as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Tuesday, Pompeo and Esper will hold the 2+2 talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, covering the entire expanse of defence and security ties as well as key regional and global issues.

The talks are taking place at a time India is engaged in a bitter border standoff with China, and the issue is expected to figure in the deliberations.

The two key officials of the Trump administration are also scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with their Indian counterparts Jaishankar and Singh on Monday.

They will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.