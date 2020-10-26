France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron’s mental state
Mann Ki Baat: PM calls upon youth to bring in innovations in indigenous sports
Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90 per cent
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
India wants to end border tension with China peacefully: Rajnath
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Oct 2020 07:48:20      انڈین آواز

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper arrive in Delhi on 2-day visit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

key defence agreements likely

AGENCIES / New Delhi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper arrived here today for the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, which is expected to focus on further boosting bilateral defence and security ties, as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Tuesday, Pompeo and Esper will hold the 2+2 talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, covering the entire expanse of defence and security ties as well as key regional and global issues.

The talks are taking place at a time India is engaged in a bitter border standoff with China, and the issue is expected to figure in the deliberations.

The two key officials of the Trump administration are also scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with their Indian counterparts Jaishankar and Singh on Monday.

They will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

SAI approves coaching camp for Table Tennis; TTFI to conduct camp in Sonepat

AMN The Sports Authority of India has approved the national coaching camp for Table Tennis. The camp will c ...

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi capitals by 59 runs

AMN In IPL Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy pick ...

خبرنامہ

ملک میں ہی بنائی گئی اشیاءاور سامان کو ترجیح دیں: ‘وزیراعظم کے ’من کی بات

ویب ڈیسکوزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے عوام پر زور دیا ہے کہ وہ تہوا ...

آسام میں این آرسی سے مسلمانوں کو نکال باہر کرنے کانیا حربہ

اسٹیٹ کوآرڈینیٹرکے متنازعہ نوٹیفیکیشن کے خلاف سپریم کورٹ می ...

ایردوآن کے بیان کے جواب میں فرانس نے ترکی سے اپنا سفیر واپس بلا لیا

WEB DESK ترک صدر رجب طیب ایردوآن کی طرف سے فرانسیسی صدر کو تنقی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!