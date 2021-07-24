US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India next week

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, will visit India on 27th and 28th of this month. External Affairs Ministry said this is Secretary Blinken’s first visit to India after assuming charge as US Secretary of State.

On 28th July, he will meet the External Affairs Minister and the National Security Advisor. Secretary Blinken’s visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership. Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further.

External Affairs Ministry said discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest – including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN.