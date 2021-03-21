US Secretary of Defence meets EAM Dr S Jaishankar; Discusses wide-ranging issues

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J Austin Saturday held wide-ranging talks on the global strategic situation.

Sources said, during the meeting in New Delhi, Dr Jaishankar spoke about India’s current security challenges and its long term strategic outlook.

Conversation also covered changing global scenario, including Europe and West Asia.

In the meeting, assessments were exchanged on the peace process and the ground situation in Afghanistan and also the concerns and interests of regional powers and neighbours.

Dr Jaishankar appreciated the Biden Administration’s engagement with India on this issue.

The two leaders recognized the steady growth of bilateral cooperation.

Dr Jaishankar apprised Defence Secretary of the progress and potential of various aspects of the leadership.

Highlighting the commonalities and convergence, he said that the relationship was unique for the breadth and intensity of cooperation that covered so many domains.

On the occasion, the Defence Secretary said that as the two largest democracies in the world, human rights and values are important for the two countries and we will lead with these values.

Dr Jaishankar agreed and emphasised on the fact that strong relationship between the two great democracies was not only important for both countries but for the rest of the world.