US says Arunachal Pradesh an integral part of India

Strongly opposes China’s move to assign invented names to several places in state

AMN /WEB DESK

The US has strongly opposed China’s attempts to advance a claim by renaming localities in Arunachal Pradesh. In response to a question, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India  The statement came after China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Official spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi said that this is not the first time China has made such an attempt. He said, India rejects this outright. Mr. Bagchi asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country and attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality. The response came in the wake of media reports stating that China has renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

