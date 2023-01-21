US rock legend David Crosby passes away at 81

AMN

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and ’70s, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with two different groups, passed away at the age of 81. Crosby was a founding member of two revered rock bands, the country and folk-influenced Byrds, for whom he co-wrote the hit “Eight Miles High”. The other band was Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young(CSNY), which defined the smooth side of the Woodstock generation’s music. Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, announced the death of the rock legend. In a statement, she said, David passed away after a long illness. His longtime collaborator Graham Nash expressed grief on the demise of the legendary rock singer.

Musically, Crosby stood out for his intricate vocal harmonies, unorthodox open tunings on the guitar and incisive songwriting. His work with both the Byrds and CSNY blended rock and folk in new ways, and their music became a part of the soundtrack for the hippie era.