US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports

WEB DESK

The United States is recommending a pause in administration of the single dose Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine to investigate the reports of over six US cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot, said in a joint statement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.

All the six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

More than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the US, the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Johnson & Johnson said yesterday evening that it will pause vaccinations in all of its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials while they update guidance for investigators and participants.