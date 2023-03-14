US raises concern over possible 7th nuclear test by N. Korea

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United State has raised concern over a possible 7th nuclear test by North Korea, urging the international community to take concerted action in response to such a destabilising event.

In his final address to media briefing as the spokesperson of the US State Department, spokesperson Ned Price said, “DPRK has finalized all of the steps it would need to take to conduct what would be its 7th nuclear test. A 7th nuclear test would be a dangerous provocation that would itself constitute a significant threat to peace and security in the region.

In the meantime , North Korea fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in waters off its east coast over the weekend in an apparent protest over a regular South Korea-US combined military exercise to begin this week.

The missiles were fired from 8.24 Yongung in waters off Kyongpho Bay in the East Sea in an underwater launching drill held at dawn Sunday,according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).