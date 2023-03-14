इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2023 09:57:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

US raises concern over possible 7th nuclear test by N. Korea

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United State has raised concern over a possible 7th nuclear test by North Korea, urging the international community to take concerted action in response to such a destabilising event.

In his final address to media briefing as the spokesperson of the US State Department, spokesperson Ned Price said, “DPRK has finalized all of the steps it would need to take to conduct what would be its 7th nuclear test. A 7th nuclear test would be a dangerous provocation that would itself constitute a significant threat to peace and security in the region.

In the meantime , North Korea fired two strategic cruise missiles  from a submarine in waters off its east coast over the weekend in an apparent protest over a regular South Korea-US combined military exercise to begin this week.
The missiles were fired from 8.24 Yongung in waters off Kyongpho Bay in the East Sea in an underwater launching drill held at dawn Sunday,according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart