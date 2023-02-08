US Prez Joe Biden calls on Republicans to work with him to finish job of rebuilding economy & uniting the nation

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has called on the Republicans to work with him to finish the job of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation in his pursuit to overcome pessimism in the country. In his second State of the Union address and first after the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, the US President called for overcoming the differences in the bitterly divided Congress.

Biden pledged to work with the opposition party and said, story of America is a story of progress and resilience. He called the US democracy unbowed and unbroken and cited progress in a post-pandemic economy. US President also vowed to defend US sovereignty in the wake of an incursion by an alleged Chinese spy balloon. Mr Biden’s 72-minute address came as his public approval rating hovers near the lowest level of his presidency.