Joe Biden thanks Asian American community for making Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture

AMN

US President Joe Biden has thanked the Asian American community in the US for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture. He greeted more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating Festival of Lights in the United States, India, and around the world on the occasion of Diwali yesterday. During a reception to celebrate Diwali at the White House, Mr Biden said we are honoured to host you. This was the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held.

Mr Biden said, the US has more Asian Americans than ever before in history. He said, as we host the official White House Diwali reception, we are honoured to light the diya surrounded by members of the most diverse Administration in American history–led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black American and South Asian American to become Vice President. Mr Biden thanked for the optimism, courage, and empathy demonstrated by the incredible South Asian community all across America. Several Indian Americans from the Biden administration were present at the event.

