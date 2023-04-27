US President Joe Biden & South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol secures a landmark deal

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol have secured a landmark deal which includes plans to periodically deploy US nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea. According to media reports, Washington has also agreed to involve Seoul in its planning for the use of nuclear weapons in any conflict with North Korea. In return, South Korea has agreed to not develop its own nuclear weapons.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Mr Yoon in Washington yesterday, US President said, the deal, called the Washington Declaration, will strengthen the allies’ co-operation in deterring a North Korean attack.

Meanwhile, the South Korean President said, the Washington Declaration marked an unprecedented step to enhance extended deterrence, a commitment from the US to deter attacks and protect US allies using its military power, including nuclear weapons. The declaration comes amid rising concerns about nuclear threats from North Korea as the country carries out a record number of ballistic missile tests.