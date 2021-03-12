US President Joe Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus rescue package into law

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has signed the 1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus rescue package into law, marking a significant legislative accomplishment as the new administration looks to shepherd the country through the pandemic.

President Biden, who signed the bill alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office, characterized the measure as historic legislation aimed at rebuilding the backbone of this country.

The passage of the bill marked the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday had approved the Senate-passed version of the 1.9 trillion dollars Covid-19 relief bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.