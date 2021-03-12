Railways surpasses last year’s total Cumulative freight loading despite COVID challenges
Mera Ration Mobile App for migratory ration card holders launched
Uttarakhand: 11 ministers inducted into Tirath Singh Rawat cabinet
Filing of nominations begins for 3rd phase of elections in WB, Assam and single phase elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
US President Joe Biden sets goal of July 4th to mark Independence from Covid-19

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has said he is hopeful that America can mark independence from Covid-19 on July 4th if people get vaccinated. In his first televised prime-time address as president, Mr. Biden said he would order states to make all adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1. Current measures prioritise people by age or health condition.

Mr. Biden was speaking exactly a year to the day after the outbreak was classified a global pandemic. Last year many Americans were forced to forgo the elaborate parades, fireworks displays and parties that feature in the national holiday on July 4th, which marks independence from Britain.

In his speech, President Biden said he did not expect large events to be able to go ahead, but he hoped small groups could meet again. The US has by far the highest death toll in the world from the virus, but death and infection rates have been declining in recent weeks as the vaccine programme picks up.

President Biden said the number of places where people could be immunised would be increased, with veterinarians and dentists among those also allowed to vaccinate people.

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

