US President Joe Biden sets goal of July 4th to mark Independence from Covid-19

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has said he is hopeful that America can mark independence from Covid-19 on July 4th if people get vaccinated. In his first televised prime-time address as president, Mr. Biden said he would order states to make all adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1. Current measures prioritise people by age or health condition.

Mr. Biden was speaking exactly a year to the day after the outbreak was classified a global pandemic. Last year many Americans were forced to forgo the elaborate parades, fireworks displays and parties that feature in the national holiday on July 4th, which marks independence from Britain.

In his speech, President Biden said he did not expect large events to be able to go ahead, but he hoped small groups could meet again. The US has by far the highest death toll in the world from the virus, but death and infection rates have been declining in recent weeks as the vaccine programme picks up.

President Biden said the number of places where people could be immunised would be increased, with veterinarians and dentists among those also allowed to vaccinate people.