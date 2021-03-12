US President Joe Biden outlines his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden today outlined his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by 1st of May and get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July.

Speaking at the White House in his first prime-time address this morning, President Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that states lift qualifications for vaccinations by 1st of May, and expand the number of places and categories of people who can be vaccinated.

The President was marking one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than five lakh thirty thousand Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more. He called the past year a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice.

President Biden announced that he is deploying an additional four thousand active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people – such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists – to deliver shots. He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes. The US President’s speech came hours after he signed into law a 1.9 trillion dollar relief package that he said will help defeat the virus, nurse the economy back to health and deliver direct aid to Americans in need.