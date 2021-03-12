India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Fuel price hike mars proceedings of Parliament for 2nd consecutive day
Uttarakhand: BJP legislative party to meet in Dehradun to elect new CM
Remarks Misreported, Never Asked Rapist to Marry Survivor: CJI Bobde Clarifies
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2021 05:18:36      انڈین آواز

US President Joe Biden outlines his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden today outlined his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by 1st of May and get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July.

Speaking at the White House in his first prime-time address this morning, President Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that states lift qualifications for vaccinations by 1st of May, and expand the number of places and categories of people who can be vaccinated.

The President was marking one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than five lakh thirty thousand Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more. He called the past year a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice.

President Biden announced that he is deploying an additional four thousand active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people – such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists – to deliver shots. He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes. The US President’s speech came hours after he signed into law a 1.9 trillion dollar relief package that he said will help defeat the virus, nurse the economy back to health and deliver direct aid to Americans in need.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz