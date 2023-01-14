US President Joe Biden meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at White House

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House and discussed issues related to China, North Korea and Russia and plans for deterrence in Asia with US troops and missiles. Both countries reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Taiwan Strait and warned against any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine.

Besides military issues, two leaders and their aides are expected to discuss the close economic ties between the two nations and the challenges in maintaining secure global supply chains. Earlier, US and Japanese foreign and defense ministers met on Wednesday and announced stepped-up security cooperation and the US officials praised Tokyo’s military buildup plans.