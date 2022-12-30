US President Joe Biden looking forward to work with Israeli PM Netanyahu govt

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden yesterday said that he would work with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the returning right-wing leader his “friend”. But he also vowed to oppose policies that endanger a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

In a statement, Biden said the United States will continue to support the two-state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict country’s mutual interests and values.

As Netanyahu formed a coalition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration would judge the cabinet by the policies they pursue, not the personalities that happen to form a government.