US President Joe Biden announces closure of American airspace for Russian aircrafts

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States President Joe Biden came hard on Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning while addressing the chamber of the House of Representatives for his first formal State of the Union speech since he resumed office in January last year. Biden also announced closure of American airspace for Russian aircrafts. Though he ruled out sending US forces to aid Ukraine and Europe in fighting Russia, Biden said that American forces will defend every inch of land of its NATO allies. He said that the US has mobilized its ground forces, air squadrons, ships to protect the countries like Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia.

He said that the US and its allies are providing support to the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom and will continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country.

Biden said that the US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. President Biden said that when the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.