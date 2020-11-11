US President-elect Joe Biden set out blueprints for his Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President-elect Joe Biden set out the blueprints for his Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board. He has appealed to Americans to wear a mask as the best way to turn this pandemic around.

Mr. Biden promised that he will get an approved vaccine manufactured and distributed as quickly as possible to as many Americans as possible, free of charge.

Mr Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris have launched a website for the transition, saying that the team will also focus on climate change, the economy and tackling racism.