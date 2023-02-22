इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2023 02:03:21      انڈین آواز
US President Biden to meet leaders of nine countries on NATO's eastern flank in Warsaw

Published On:

US President, Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of nine countries on NATO’s eastern flank in Warsaw today to reaffirm support for their security. Responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement against the West, Mr Biden said the West is not plotting to attack Russia as Mr Putin said.

He said millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy.  Earlier on Tuesday Mr. Biden said that Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Addressing a crowd of several thousand people outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Mr Biden said, Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free.

US President reiterated the West’s continued support for Ukraine. He said, there should be no doubt that their support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and they will not tire. Mr Biden is on an official visit to Poland, the second in the past 12 months. He was speaking a day after his surprise trip to the Ukrainian capital.

