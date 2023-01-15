US President Biden declares emergency in California due to winter storms

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, after storms that pounded the Golden State killed at least 19 people. This has led to floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures in California. The White House in a statement said, President Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the storms. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties.

Mr Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday after at least nine people died in tornadoes, destroying homes and knocked out power to tens of thousands in the southeastern United States. At least five tornadoes touched down in central Alabama on Thursday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jessica Laws. President Biden’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Autauga and Dallas counties.