Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
US plane joins hunt for Indonesian submarine

Indonesia pressed ahead with a search for a Navy submarine off Bali today, hours after the oxygen supply for 53 crew members aboard is believed to have been exhausted. Now, a United States reconnaissance plane and other nations’ vessels set to join the hunt.
There’s concern the KRI Nanggala 402 may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. It lost contact after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and the navy chief has said it was expected to run out of oxygen early Saturday morning. Indonesia military spokesperson Djawara Whimbo said that they keep will doing the search until find it and whatever the result. An American reconnaissance plane, P-8 Poseidon, landed early today and is set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft.

Whimbo said that Singaporean rescue ships are also expected to join today, while Malaysian rescue vessels were due to arrive tomorrow bolstering the underwater hunt.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered all-out efforts to locate the submarine and asked Indonesians to pray for the crew’s safe return.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

