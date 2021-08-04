US: Pentagon police officer dies in stabbing, suspect shot dead

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States, an officer died after being stabbed yesterday during a shooting at a transit station outside the Pentagon and a suspect in the incident was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, officials said.

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after gunshots were fired near the entrance of the building and a Pentagon Police Officer, who was stabbed, later died. The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre. The facility is just steps away from the Pentagon building. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley were at the White House meeting with President Joe Biden, at the time of the shooting.