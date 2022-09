AMN

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud to win Men’s Singles title at the US Open tennis in New York last night. Alcaraz defeated Ruud in a four-set thriller to clinch his maiden Grand Slam.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal won the French Open in 2005. The US Open title win also sees him become the youngest world number 1.