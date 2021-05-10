Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Bangladesh records lowest COVID 19 daily death toll since March 29
SC sets up 12 member task force to streamline oxygen allocation across India
India welcomes US for relaxing norms of TRIPS agreement
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 May 2021 06:14:05      انڈین آواز

US Navy seizes illicit weapons cache in Arabian Sea

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The US Navy on Sunday said that it had seized a huge cache of illicit Russian and Chinese weapons from a stateless vessel sailing in international waters of the North Arabian Sea. The seizure was made by the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet which is based in Bahrain. The US Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey intercepted the boat and discovered the cargo during a routine boarding in a two-day operation on May 6-7.

The US Navy said in a statement that the cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers.

It added that the intended destination of the vessel and the ammunitions is under investigation. The statement added the alleged vessel was assessed for seaworthiness and its crew was provided food and water before being released after questioning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian hockey team captains promise better showing at the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey Captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul have exuded confidence that t ...

Hockey India mourns the deaths of Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Saturday turned out to be a black day for Indian Hockey as the sport lost two ...

خبرنامہ

اپریل میں 75لاکھ افراد روزگار سے محروم ہوگئے

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں کورونا وائرس کی دوسری لہر کے نتیجے می ...

کووڈ کے معاشی اثرات کو کم کرنے کے لئے آر بی آئی کی جامع حکمت عملی

نمائندہ خصوصیملک میں کووڈ کے بڑھتے معاشی اثرات کو کم کرنے کی ...

دالوں میں خود کفالت کے لئے نئی حکمت عملی

20 لاکھ سے زیادہ بیجوں کے منی کٹس تقسیم کیے جائیں گے جو پچھلے س ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz