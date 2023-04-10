US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights and freedoms mission in South China Sea

WEB DESK

The U.S. Navy said that its guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a navigational rights and freedoms mission in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands today. It said, the operation by the destroyer was consistent with international law.

The Navy said, at the conclusion of the operation, USS Milius exited the excessive claim area and continued operations in the South China Sea. The announcement came as China’s military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in military drills around the island amid growing tensions between China and the U.S. in the region.