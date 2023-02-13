US Navy and Marine Corps hold joint exercises in South China Sea

WEB DESK

The US Navy and Marine Corps are holding joint exercises in the South China Sea. It came amid heightened tensions with Beijing over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 7th Fleet based in Japan said yesterday that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit have been conducting integrated expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea.

It said, exercises involving ships, ground forces and aircraft took place in the South China Sea. The 7th Fleet said, the joint operation had established a powerful presence in the region, which supports peace and stability.