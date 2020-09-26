US moves to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump Administration is seeking to restrict the stay of Chinese journalists in the US to just 90 days as against the 240 days general limit to foreign journalists.

A federal notification issued yesterday said there will be provision for extension for a similar duration. The proposal of the Department of Homeland Security is part of the fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the US.

The notification said, Foreign nationals travelling on a passport issued by China or Hong Kong would be issued I visa, who may be admitted until the activities or assignments consistent with the I classification are completed, not to exceed 90 days. However, passport holders from Macau Special Administrative Region have been given exception.

Foreign journalists and their dependents would have to leave the country immediately on expiry of their I visa or denial of their extension application. Previously, foreign journalists were admitted in the US for the duration of their employment.

Four Chinese State-run media outlets — Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily- were asked to reduce their total staff of 160 Chinese nationals to 100.

In June, the US designated four top state-run Chinese media houses as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China.