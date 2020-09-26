China remains non-committal on UNSC reforms sought by G-4 countries
Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs: MEA
India-China border faceoff ‘unprecedented situation’: Jaishankar
RBI suggests five-pillared approach to deal with cybersecurity issues in UCBs
Belarus: EU rejects Lukashenko inauguration as illegitimate
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2020 03:40:03      انڈین آواز

US moves to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump Administration is seeking to restrict the stay of Chinese journalists in the US to just 90 days as against the 240 days general limit to foreign journalists.

A federal notification issued yesterday said there will be provision for extension for a similar duration. The proposal of the Department of Homeland Security is part of the fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the US.

The notification said, Foreign nationals travelling on a passport issued by China or Hong Kong would be issued I visa, who may be admitted until the activities or assignments consistent with the I classification are completed, not to exceed 90 days. However, passport holders from Macau Special Administrative Region have been given exception.

Foreign journalists and their dependents would have to leave the country immediately on expiry of their I visa or denial of their extension application. Previously, foreign journalists were admitted in the US for the duration of their employment.
Four Chinese State-run media outlets — Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily- were asked to reduce their total staff of 160 Chinese nationals to 100.

In June, the US designated four top state-run Chinese media houses as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football: Gurpreet, Sanju named the AIFF players of the year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, and mid-fielder Sanju have been named the AIF ...

IPL: Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

In IPL Cricket, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu D ...

Australian cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

WEB DESK Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel today. The 59 ...

خبرنامہ

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

جرمنی:عدالت نے اذان پرعائد پابندی ختم کردی

اذان دینے پر یہ پابندی ایک مسیحی جوڑے کی شکایت پر عائد کی گئی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

WEB DESK A 106-year-old woman defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital in Thane district of Mahar ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!