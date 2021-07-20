US: More than 3 lakh acres of land burnt in Oregon Bootleg Fire

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the US state of Oregon, the nation’s largest active wildfire has burned through more than 3 lakh acres, prompting thousands of evacuations. Over 2,000 fire-fighters are tackling the so-called Bootleg Fire – one of the largest blazes in Oregon’s history. Since starting on 6 July, it has already scorched an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

It is one of more than 80 major fires raging across 13 US states, spurred by heat waves and high winds. The Bootleg Fire, named after the nearby Bootleg Spring, has forced at least 2,000 residents from mostly rural areas to abandon their homes. At least 160 homes and buildings have been destroyed so far. Authorities said that a quarter of the fire’s perimeter had been contained.

Wildfires have already torn through more than 1.2m acres of the country this year, mainly in western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 4,000 blazes have been recorded by the organisation so far in 2021, which is almost double last year’s total.