US military says 12 al-Shabab militants killed in new airstrike in central Somalia

The US military said that 12 al-Shabab militants were killed in a new airstrike in central Somalia yesterday. The US Africa Command known as AFRICOM, in a statement, said that the collective self-defense strike occurred at the request of the Federal Government of Somalia.

According to the statement, the strike took place in a remote location and assessed that no civilians were injured or killed. The Somali government has been engaged in military operations aimed at recovering territories from al-Shabab. The US and Turkish governments have been providing air support to the Somali army. Both governments are also training elite Somali forces who have been at the forefront of recent military operations.