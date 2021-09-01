US main indexes fall marginally

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US main indexes fell marginally on Tuesday but remained near their record highs. Investors took their cues from the Federal Reserve’s continuing supportive attitude, with the S&P 500 poised for a seventh straight month of gains.

While a strong recovery in economic growth and corporate earnings have boosted U.S. stocks in August, investors are concerned about rising coronavirus cases and the path of Fed policy.

The dow Jones and the S&P 500, both fell 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite index also slipped but ended almost flat.