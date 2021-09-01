Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
US main indexes fall marginally

The US main indexes fell marginally on Tuesday but remained near their record highs. Investors took their cues from the Federal Reserve’s continuing supportive attitude, with the S&P 500 poised for a seventh straight month of gains.

While a strong recovery in economic growth and corporate earnings have boosted U.S. stocks in August, investors are concerned about rising coronavirus cases and the path of Fed policy.

The dow Jones and the S&P 500, both fell 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite index also slipped but ended almost flat.

SPORTS

It is going to be a start from scratch in the second half of the IPL season: Pravin Amre

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre feels that though his side is currently at the ...

Hope to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics; Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Harpal Singh Bedi Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil who won gold with a world record show on Tuesday exuded ...

Women boxers lead gold rush as India finishes with 39 medals Including 14 Gold at ASBC Asian Youth & Jr Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 31 August: The quartet of Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 Kg) Sneha Kumari (66k ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

