US labour department seeks public feedback on determining H-1B visa workers’ wage levels

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US department of labour has sought feedback from the public to determine the wage levels for the employment of various immigrants and non-immigrants, including persons on the H-1B visas. The H-1B Visa is the most popular after work visa among Indian professionals. The department has given 60 days for the feedback.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa. The technology companies depend on H-1B visa to hire their employees out side from the US. Indian and Chinese people are main beneficiaries of this visa.