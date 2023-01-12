US & Japan to boost military cooperation as top national security officials hold talks

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States and Japan plan to boost military and security cooperation as their top national security officials held talks yesterday, January 11.

According to media reports, weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up defense spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign ministers to Washington for talks on updating the decades old alliance.

The officials unveiled plans to strengthen the alliance to help counter threats from North Korea and China, which they called the greatest challenge in the region. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the United States and Japan together have a vision of a modernized alliance to acquire the posture to win in the new era of strategic competition.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that the two nations tried to deepen cooperation across all realms including space, Cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. The top officials also agreed to adjust the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa.