US issues travel advisory to its citizens cautioning them of higher potential for anti-American violence after death of Ayman al-Zawahiri

WEB DESK

The United States has issued a travel advisory to its citizens cautioning them regarding the higher potential for anti-American violence after the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The US government in the advisory issued on Tuesday said that supporters of Al- Qaeda, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens. It added that as terrorist attacks often occur without warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad.

Top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend. The drone attack is the first known US strike inside Afghanistan since US troops and diplomats left the country in August 2021.