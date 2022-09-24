US, Iran clash on security, human rights at UN General Assembly

WEB DESK

The United States and Iran clashed on security and human rights yesterday at the United Nations General Assembly. According to media reports, Iran’s president demanded US guarantees to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, however, the US president vowed Tehran would never get an atomic bomb.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also struck a defiant tone at the UN Assembly by decrying double standards on human rights. Speaking later, US President Joe Biden reiterated his willingness to revive the nuclear pact under which Iran had agreed to restrain its atomic program in return for relief from economic sanctions. In 2018, Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal and unilaterally reimposed sanctions that have hobbled Iran’s economy.