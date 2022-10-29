FreeCurrencyRates.com

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi attacked at California home

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was attacked using a hammer at his California home on Friday morning, has undergone surgery for a skull fracture and other severe injuries.

Drew Hammill, the spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement that Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer in their home in San Francisco, California. The attacker was a male assailant who also tried to tie up Pelosi’s husband as he was waiting for Nancy to arrive home.

