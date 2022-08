WEB DESK

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in South Korea after concluding her visit to Taiwan. In South Korea, Ms Pelosi is scheduled to meet with Kim Jin-pyo, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea this morning.

In a short speech during her meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Ms Pelosi said, she and other members of Congress in her delegation have shown they will not abandon their commitment to Taiwan.