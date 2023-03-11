इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2023 03:52:37      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

US House of Representatives votes unanimously for declassification of intelligence about origins of COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The US House of Representatives unanimously voted for declassification of intelligence about origins of COVID-19. The development has come nearly three years after the start of the deadly pandemic. US lawmakers voted 419 to 0 in favor of declassification.

Since the Senate on the 1st of March passed the bill by unanimous consent, it now goes to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law or veto. Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Michael Turner said, the American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The intelligence that would be declassified as a result of the legislation will also have information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Corona Virus disease. If the legislation is signed into a law, it will require release within 90 days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چین کی ثالثی میں سعودی عرب اور ایران کے درمیان تعلقات بحال

/ ویب ڈیسک AMN سعودی عرب اور ایران نے جمعہ کو چین کی ثالثی میں ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم نے نئی دلّی میں دوطرفہ بات چیت کی

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم اینتھنی ایلبا ...

شی جن پنگ تیسری مدت کیلئے چین کے صدر منتخب

Xi Jinping elected China’s President for third term شی جن پنگ کو لگاتار تیسری م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart