US House of Representatives votes unanimously for declassification of intelligence about origins of COVID-19

The US House of Representatives unanimously voted for declassification of intelligence about origins of COVID-19. The development has come nearly three years after the start of the deadly pandemic. US lawmakers voted 419 to 0 in favor of declassification.

Since the Senate on the 1st of March passed the bill by unanimous consent, it now goes to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law or veto. Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Michael Turner said, the American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The intelligence that would be declassified as a result of the legislation will also have information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Corona Virus disease. If the legislation is signed into a law, it will require release within 90 days.